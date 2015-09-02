Acer's new G-Sync monitors include ultrawide Z35 overclockable to 200Hz

Acer has released the specifications of four new G-Sync monitors, the Z35, the XB281HK, the XB271HU, and the XB271HK.

The Z35, pictured above, is a 35-inch, curved 21:9 monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 (unfortunately not . It’s a VA panel with a 4ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, Acer says it can be overclocked up to 200Hz. The brightness is 300cd/m2, it has 16.7 million colors, and its contrast ratio is 3000:1. The Z35 has two 9W speakers, and for input / outputs it has HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub (1 up, 4 down).

As for the stand, its tilt ranges from -5 degrees up to 25 degrees, and is adjustable up to 130mm. It’s quite weighty at 12.6kg, especially compared to the displays below, but it's also a giant monitor.

The XB271HU is a 27-inch IPS monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of up to 150Hz (with a 30 Hz minimum). There aren’t any discernible differences that we can see on the datasheet between this model and the XB270HU except a slightly higher refresh, which we said is the best gaming monitor currently available. They're clearly similar, though the XB271HU has Acer's new Predator branding. We won't know if there are some particular internal differences until the new monitors are available.

The XB271HU is obviously a promising display, though, with a 4ms response time, a brightness of 350cd/m2, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 16.7 million colors, two 2W speakers, and it weighs in at 6.6kg.

The XB271HK is another 27-inch IPS monitor, but this one has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of up to 75Hz (minimum 24Hz). It's exciting to see a 4K IPS panel pass the 60Hz threshold.

The last, and probably least interesting monitor, is the XB281HK, a 28-inch TN monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a refresh range of 60Hz. Its response time is 1ms, it features 1.07 billion colors, the brightness is 300cd/m2, and the contrast ratio is 1000:1.

You can adjust the tilt from -5 degrees to 35 degrees, the stand can be lifted to 150mm, and it also has a 30 degree swivel both ways. The XB281HK has two 2W speakers, has the same inputs and outputs as the other three new models, and weighs 7.5kg.

The Acer Z35 will be available in the US in December, while the XB1 series is showing up a bit earlier in November. Acer lists a starting price of $1200 for the Z35 and $800 for the XB1 series, but says they'll have more specific pricing for the monitors closer to launch.