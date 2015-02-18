Acer adds FreeSync support to 27-inch 1440p XG270HU monitor

Last month, Acer unveiled the XG270HU monitor, a 1440p, 27-inch panel with 1ms response time and edge-to-edge frameless display. This week, the company announced that the XG270HU will also support AMD's FreeSync technology.

The XG270HU is Acer's FreeSync alternative to the XB270HU announced in January, which supports Nvidia's G-Sync anti-tearing technology. Like G-Sync, FreeSync matches the monitor and graphics card's frames to eliminate tearing and stuttering and minimize lag and latency. Unlike G-Sync, though, AMD's standard isn't proprietary. It doesn't require a processing chip to be added to the monitor, but rather uses the standard DisplayPort AdaptiveSync protocol. So far, there are more G-Sync monitors available than FreeSync, but that may change in the future, since FreeSync is cheaper to implement and also compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

The Acer XG270HU monitor runs at up to 144 Hz features two HDMI 2.0 ports, DVI, DisplayPort 1.2, and two 2W speakers. It should be available sometime in March. All we're waiting for is a price.