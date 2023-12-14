Acclaimed movie studio A24 joins the Death Stranding film project: 'We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before'

Hideo Kojima revealed today that film and television production company A24, whose previous projects include Midsommar and Everything Everywhere All At Once, is collaborating with Kojima Productions on the Death Stranding film project.

The Death Stranding film was announced in 2022 with a promise to bring "new elements and characters" to the world of Death Stranding. Details haven't been revealed, but Kojima suggested that it won't be a direct game-to-film translation.

"I made Death Stranding to be a game, and games are games. There's no real need to turn them into films," Kojima said shortly after the film was announced. "So in a way, the Death Stranding movie is taking a direction that nobody has tried before with a movie adaptation of a game."

The addition of A24 to the effort is a big deal. It's known primarily for arthouse drama and horror films like like Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Talk to Me, and Lady Bird, and its productions have been widely acclaimed: In 2023, it became the first studio to win six Academy Awards in a single year, five for Everything Everywhere All At Once including Best Picture, and one for Brendan Fraser as Best Actor in The Whale. A24's had similar success with numerous television productions including the Emmy-winning series Euphoria and Golden Globe-winning series Ramy.

"A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other," Kojima said. "The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years.

"Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

(Image credit: Hideo Kojima (Twitter))

That's a lot of weight to put on a movie, but there's a bigger question right now: Assuming he appears in the film, who will portray Death Stranding hero Sam "Porter" Bridges? Some fans are already speculating: Frontrunners include Sam Rockwell, Pedro Pascal, Tom Holland, and Chris Pratt, but others have noted that with A24's involvement, a lesser-known actor could be given the lead. Personally, I think Andrew Lincoln would be a great choice on that front, but right now it's anyone's guess.

One other unanswered question is the status of Hammerstone Studios and producer Alex Lebovici, who were involved in recent horror hit Barbarian. They were announced as collaborators when the Death Stranding film was revealed in 2022, but it's not clear at this point whether they're still involved. I've reached out to Hammerstone and Kojima Productions to inquire, and will update if I receive a reply.