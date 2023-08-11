A new South Park game is coming in 2024 and this time it's not an RPG

THQ Nordic unveiled an all-new South Park game today during its 2023 digital showcase called Snow Day, a four-player co-op action game about the magic of—you guessed it—a snow day.

A snow day, for those who don't live in the northern parts of the world, are days where the winter weather is so inclement that schools close and kids are free to enjoy a surprise day off in whatever way they like. Skating! Tobogganing! Snowball fights! For some adults, the phrase conjures a certain Norman Rockwell-tinted nostalgia for a time when bad weather was good, actually.

That's the basis for South Park: Snow Day, which sees Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny "celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life." Of course, this is South Park, and so it's not quite as simple as those faint, fond memories. Fireballs are falling from the sky, Cartman appears to be conjuring arcane missiles, and it looks like demons or aliens or something are roaming the burning, blood-soaked streets of South Park, butchering children with infernal weapons. (The children also seem to be beating each other bloody with makeshift weapons of their own.)

It's not a typical snow day, then, but I guess that's about what you'd expect from South Park. It also looks to be quite a departure from the previous South Park videogames, The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole, both of which are very well-regarded turn-based RPGs; unfortunately, THQ Nordic hasn't revealed anything more about Snow Day except that it's expected out sometime in 2024, so we'll have to wait a while to see how it compares.