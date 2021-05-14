A modder has turned Serious Sam 4 into Mario Kart

A modder has taken Serious Sam 4, a game about anything other than a fun karting experience, and turned it into just that.

Pan's 7Smoke Racing mod takes the FPS and essentially turns it into a PC Mario Kart. Tracks like Cheep Cheep Beach, Dry Dry Desert, Thwomp Ruins, and Neo Bowser City have all been recreated for the mod, and look surprisingly similar to their Nintendo counterparts. The mod comes with 20 tracks in total, split into five different cups. There's also a gold rush battle mode with nine arenas, no doubt a nod to Mario Kart's coin rush mode.

It's not the first time Pan has made a racing mod for Serious Sam, either. The modder originally made one in 2014 for Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, but a Steam feature post for the mod says "the limitations of that game meant the mod couldn't do quite as much as he'd hoped."

As well as being a mighty impressive mod, it was also one of the first to make its way onto the Steam Workshop after modding support was added in March. You can grab the mod over on Steam for some PC Mario Karting goodness.