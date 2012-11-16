A Hat in Time is a collect-a-thon platformer with familiar roots

We already know of the powerful mystique of hats , so indie platformer A Hat in Time's dapper domewear is a difficult hook to pass by. In development by Jonas Kaerlev, AHT features both a hat-sounding acronym and the cel-shaded gentleness of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker in a whimsical time-traveling setting. Don't forget your hat!

As the blurb describes: "Run around in five vastly different worlds while the evil Mustache Girl is loose causing havoc! Even if you can't beat the bad guys right now, don't worry, you've got time on your hands. Change the course of the game's story and before you know it, the enemies are crumbling in fear."

AHT tips its hat to console collection-fests of yore such as Banjo-Kazooie and Conker's Bad Fur Day with a heavy emphasis on platforming around town to pick up various items—presumably for acquiring an even bigger hat. Or so we hope. Either that, or the included umbrella multi-tool/weapon will sprout an additional, tinier umbrella on top of it as a sort of upgrade system. It's as if Dr. Suess collided with Alice in Wonderland while high-fiving a Bloomingdale's.

Kaerlev hopes for a summer 2013 release with a demo launching in January or this December. A Steam Greenlight entry also asks for your vote of approval and shows off more images and concept sketches.

