A Game of Thrones total conversion mod for Kingdom Come: Deliverance is in the works

Historical RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance isn't out for another ten days but modders are already working on a Game of Thrones total conversion mod. The mod, called Seven Kingdoms, will feature a role-playing story set in the Riverlands during the War of the Five Kings, and it's from the same team that created the Game of Thrones conversion mod for Total War: Attila.

The modders are halting all work on the Attila Seven Kingdoms mod and focusing their efforts on Kingdom Come: Deliverance because the RPG is better suited for the project, they said. "While we were able to bring the main armies and characters from Game of Thrones into Attila: Total War, it offered very little modding support and potential for new features. For example, a campaign set in Westeros could not be created," they said in an FAQ.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a brand new game utilizing the powerful CryEngine. This means it's easier to create quality assets and to render them with next-gen shaders. The open-world and story-driven aspects of the game are better suited to the Game of Thrones universe, giving us much more potential for new features and gameplay modes. Most importantly, Warhorse Studios stands behind the modding community and has been very vocal about supporting mods."

The full game comes out on February 13, but the team have already started creating 3D assets for the mod, including weapons and armour. The mod will be "loyal to the TV show", rather than the Game of Thrones books, and the team haven't decided which characters will make it in yet, but the Riverlands setting gives them lots of options.

"This location was selected because it closely resembles the visuals of the KC:D game (trees, buildings, etc) and is best suited to the original game's storyline. Dozens of armies were present in this hotly contested area (Stark, Lannister, Tully, Bracken, Karstark, etc) along with gangs of bandits and freeriders roaming the countryside. With two warring sides, dangerous no-man's-land, and civilians caught in the middle between it all, it's a content-rich environment and the ideal location for an open-world mod."

The team has no release date planned for the mod, but you can read more about the project on its ModDB page.

Thanks. DSOGaming.