8TB Western Digital external hard drive drops to $180

Are you running low on storage space? An external hard drive can help up free things up, while also providing a backup solution for multiple PCs. If you've been waiting to snag one at a discount, now is the time—Best Buy has WD's EasyStore 8TB external HDD on sale for $180.

The EasyStore is a relatively slim enclosure (6.7 inches high by 1.9 inches) with a USB 3.0 interface for fast data transfers and robust compatibility. It also features backup software to backup your data automatically in one of three modes: automatic, continuous, or scheduled.

While this serves a different market than internal HDDs, the sale price represents a pretty good value on storage. Most internal 8TB-capacity HDDs go for $215 on up to $300 or more.

You can grab the 8TB EasyStore on sale here.

