2K asks players to 'contact local government' about Belgian loot box ban

Late last year, Sam Horti wrote about how the loot box controversy shaped gaming in 2017. The same furore has inevitably rolled into this year, and a number of politicians, universities and gaming authorities have since expressed dismay with premium videogame consumables.

Now, publisher 2K has responded to the Belgian Gaming Commission's decision that loot boxes violate the country's gambling laws, with a number of changes to NBA 2K's in-game currency and purchases tied to its MyTeam packs. It has also asked NBA 2K players who reckon the publisher's practice now "comply with local laws" to "contact [their] local government representative to communicate [their] opinion."

Here's the publisher's statement in full:

In May, the ESA president defended loot boxes, and warned against government regulation. Blizzard, however, has since removed paid loot boxes from Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm in Belgium—and Belgian and Dutch CS:GO players can no longer open loot cases.

