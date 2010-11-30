2.6 gigabyte Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch incoming

The latest update for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will prepare the game for the release of VIP Map Pack 7 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam, due out later this year. Read on for the full details.

The huge 2.6 Gigabyte patch also adds a few basic fixes, listed below. You'll find the full patch notes over at the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 blog.



Acog and Red dot scope now equippable on MK-14 and G3.



Fixed an issue where the Bullet Tracers wouldn't display



Fixed an issue where Play Now wouldn't work



Added Ticket Count for Conquest end of round.



Added the server info to the objectives screen.



The patch suggests that the free Map Pack 7 update could be out very soon. The map pack will bring popular Battlefield: Bad Company maps like Oasis and Harvest Day to Bad Company 2.

The Vietnam expansion is scheduled to arrive later this year and will cost about $15/£10. Check out our Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam preview for a taste of the jungle warfare contained in the new add on.

[via VG247 ]