Zotac's dual-fan GTX 1660 graphics card is just $200 on Newegg

Nvidia's GTX 1660 is the first graphics card in a long time that can unseat the Radeon RX 580 as the best budget GPU around, but the prices for most GTX 1660 models have stayed above $200. Now you can get a Zotac dual-fan version for just $199.99 on Newegg, one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for any GTX 1660.

This specific card has 6GB of GDDR5 memory, 1408 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 1785MHz. For display outputs, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. This is a compact card, so while it's a fantastic option for smaller PC builds, it might not have the best thermal performance compared to full-size models.

There's only one customer review on Newegg, but over on Amazon, the card has an average of 4.5/5 stars. In general, the GTX 1660 is a mid-range graphics card that should be able to handle nearly every major game at 1080p, though you may have to turn down the video settings for more graphically demanding titles.

You can buy the card at the link below. To get the full discount, make sure to enter code EMCTCVV25 at checkout.

