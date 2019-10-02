Yes, Your Grace is a monarchy management game where you're a rubbish dad

Monarchs aren't typically known for their parenting chops, but Yes, Your Grace's King Eryk seems particularly rubbish. It's a management game where you get to wear the crown, managing a kingdom in disarray, but you'll also need to take care of a family that, from the sound of things, has a lot to be pissed off about.

King Eryk has three daughters but no male heir, which is why he decided to marry one of them off to a bunch of barbarians. He regretted that, so he changed his mind and tried to marry her off to a prince, presumably upsetting the other groom-to-be. It all ended in bloodshed, apparently, and now there's unrest throughout the kingdom, monsters causing a ruckus and lots of people needing help.

You'll get requests from your citizens, lords and anyone else who has managed to slip into your throne room, demanding that you dispense kingly wisdom, throw a bit of cash around and pass judgement. You'll also need to rebuild your crumbling castle and fill it with troops to stave off some vague "encroaching darkness".

Given your past mistakes as a dad, however, you'll also probably want to keep your family happy, which might cause some friction with your nobles if their plans don't align. Holding court and juggling groups with competing interests calls Reigns to mind, but here there are menus and maps and lovely pixel art in place of cards.

Yes, Your Grace is due out next year.