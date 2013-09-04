XCOM: Enemy Within footage shows mechanical punching and super-legs

Genetically altering humans has been proven (through speculative fiction) a universally bad idea. Sure, super-powered leg muscles sound like fun, but sooner or later the owner of those muscles is going to go mad with power. Before you know it, they're leaping through space as part of a plan to punch the moon out of orbit. Still, in the world of XCOM: Enemy Within, aliens are attacking the planet. In light of that, the powers and abilities shown off in this game footage are probably for the best.

You can find the full list of planned features for the massive Enemy Unknown expansion through our announcement post . XCOM: Enemy Within is due out November 12th.