Not really that big of a deal in the end: 4 Xbox exclusives are coming to PS5, not Starfield or Indiana Jones

After a couple weeks of rumors, Xbox diehards were bracing for cataclysm today: Was Microsoft really going to announce that it's going to give up on Xbox console exclusivity and start releasing its big games, such as Starfield, on PlayStation 5? It turns out: not really, no.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer did announce on today's Official Xbox Podcast (embedded above) that four Xbox exclusives will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and Switch, but none of them are Starfield or the upcoming Indiana Jones game.

Spencer wouldn't identify the games, except to say that two of them are older "community driven" games whose growth potential now lies off Xbox, and two are smaller games that "were never really meant to be built as platform exclusives."

Sources tell The Verge that the games are Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

Those are all cool games, but this isn't quite Sonic appearing on a Nintendo console for the first time. However, it does feel like we've come to a point where there's no longer any question that console exclusivity is nearing its end as a business model.

"I do have a fundamental belief that, over the next five or ten years, exclusive games—games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware—are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the games industry," Spencer said on the podcast.

Developing...