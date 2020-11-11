Xbox chief says Elden Ring is 'clearly the most ambitious game' Fromsoft has done

During an interview with Gamespot, Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke briefly about the upcoming Elden Ring, a Fromsoft production directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world-building from George R.R. Martin.

"I've seen actually quite a bit. I've played quite a bit. As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done. I mean, y'know, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, [seeing] the setting, working with another creator in terms of story... I love it. I love seeing him challenging himself, he's a good friend of mine, expanding his horizons, I think it's a good thing."

The real takeaway, however, is that when someone plays his games, Miyazaki leaves.

"When he has me play, I go over, he has to leave the room. I think that's because I'm a bad player, and then when he comes back we'll have a conversation about things that I think. He's so passionate about what he does. It's one of the things I just love about getting to work with him on some of these games and seeing them come to our platform."

The anticipation for Miyazaki's next title is as hot as it can get, which can be quite amusing when you see Elden Ring fans losing it after a year without an update, and Fromsoft acknowledging that yes, the game still exists. Here's everything we know about Elden Ring which, just like the rest of the world, is not much.