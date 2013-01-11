WoW cash shop cat raises $2.3 million for Sandy relief

World of Warcraft's real money purchasable mounts and mini-pets may have gotten off to an awkward start with Sparkle Pony gate, but the recent initiative to donate all of the proceeds from the sale of the Cinder Kitten to the American Red Cross has produced some results that are pretty hard to argue with. The small, non-combat companion raked in $2.3 million dollars to assist with relief efforts on the east coast of the U.S. in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

At $10 each, this means well over 200,000 fiery felines were snatched up over the course of the Red Cross partnership. This broke Blizzard's previous record, having raised over $1.9 million for Japan earthquake relief with the Cenarion Hatchling . The Cinder Kitten drive officially ended on December 31, but you can still grab one to add to your pet battle roster, and make a donation to the Red Cross the old-fashioned way if you feel so inclined.