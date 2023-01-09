World's worst cookie gets an Xbox version

Audio player loading…

Xbox has announced a collaboration with the mystifyingly popular cookie Oreos. The flavourless pucks will now be sold in special Xbox packs and stamped with six different images, including "the iconic A, B, X and Y controller buttons." I've never looked at a controller button and thought it looked iconic, but that's probably why I don't work in marketing.

The sponsorship would not be complete without in-game proof of one's devotion to Oreos. The cookie designs can be combined and entered in various sequences that will unlock Oreo-themed items like armor packs and skins for Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite. As an additional thanks for rendering your data up to the cookie moguls, you'll be entered into a prize draw for various kit including "custom Oreo hardware". There is sadly no imagery of this, though I'm now imagining an Xbox Series X that's shaped like a cookie.

The Xbox Oreos will be available this month (in selected countries, natch). It's the latest in a long list of food partnerships involving Xbox, joining a list that includes Doritos, Mountain Dew, Krispy Kreme, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Rockstar energy drinks. Bit of a theme there, enough of one to make you think that maybe Microsoft's next food partner should be in the salad business.