Today's Wordle answer #384: Friday, July 8

Everything you need to know about July 8 (384)'s Wordle is right here. Let me help you with a tailor-made clue for today's puzzle, followed by the answer just below that.

Like searching for car keys and mislaid mobile phones, the answer to everyone's favourite daily puzzle game is always in the last place you look for it. I wouldn't mind so much, but when you've got two or even three guesses that are all just one letter off an early victory… well, it stings a little.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 8

Today's answer is the personal sound heard when using your mouth and larynx to form words. More generally, it's also another term for expressing an opinion, positive or negative. There are three vowels to find today.

Today's Wordle answer (384)

Sometimes there are too many yellows and not enough guesses to sort them out. The answer to the July 8 (384) Wordle is VOICE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).