Today's Wordle hint and answer #716: Monday, June 5

Turn every day's Wordle into a personal success story with our help. We've got tips designed to make every game go your way, a clue written especially for the June 5 (716) game, as well as the answer to today's Wordle. Whatever you need, it's right here at your fingertips.

Looking back at the answer, it feels like today's puzzle should've been more of a pain than it turned out to be. Luckily for me, my opening guesses left me with few places to slot in the yellows I'd uncovered along the way, and one last little spark from my imagination was all it took to figure out today's Wordle answer nice and early.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, June 5

Today's answer is a mood rather than a thing, and a listless "whatever" sort of one at that. This word describes a general fog of weary discontentment, particularly one brought about by boredom. There are three different vowels to find.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #716 Wordle answer?

You can't win 'em all—oh wait, yes you can. The answer to the June 5 (716) Wordle is ENNUI.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 4: BEAST

BEAST June 3: NANNY

NANNY June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

JAZZY May 31: AGILE

AGILE May 30: KNEEL

KNEEL May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.