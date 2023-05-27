Today's Wordle hint and answer #707: Saturday, May 27

Win today's Wordle in a flash by simply scrolling or clicking down to the May 27 (707) answer. If you'd rather get there on your own, you may want to take a look at our general tips, designed to make the most of every guess every day or take a peek at today's helpful Wordle hint.

Oh, that was embarrassing. Not the number of goes it took me to win—I think a clear in four's more than respectable—but that I had almost all of the pieces before me really early on. It turns out that I couldn't see the solution until I'd pretty much gone around the entire keyboard, "skillfully" avoiding the most obvious Wordle answer the whole time.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, May 27

You need to think of delicious food to solve today's Wordle. This word refers to a common noodle dish served in broth, often accompanied by sliced meats and boiled eggs. Keep going until you find two different vowels.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #707 Wordle answer?

Start your weekend with a win. The answer to the May 27 (707) Wordle is RAMEN.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 26: SWINE

May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.