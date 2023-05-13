Today's Wordle hint and answer #693: Saturday, May 13

Congratulations, you're about to win today's Wordle (opens in new tab). If you'd like to cut straight to the best bit, you'll find the May 13 (693) answer is only a quick scroll or click away. If you'd like to read a few hints and tips first, or maybe even a clue for today's game, you'll also find all that and more just below.

Today's Wordle was all about wrestling a few yellows into place for me, slowly whittling down their possible places until there was no other place they could be. Once I'd got those down, today's Wordle answer popped into my head pretty quickly.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, May 13

This word describes a sharp and bitter sensation, the sort that gets caught in the back of your throat and makes you cough. Smoke of almost any kind, or just the smell of something burning, could be defined using this word. There are two vowels here.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #693 Wordle answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the May 13 (693) Wordle is ACRID.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 12: SNACK

SNACK May 11: BROOM

BROOM May 10: ETHIC

ETHIC May 9: COCOA

COCOA May 8: AGLOW

AGLOW May 7: GHOUL

GHOUL May 6: ANGER

ANGER May 5: BELOW

BELOW May 4: GUPPY

GUPPY May 3: HORDE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.