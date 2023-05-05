Today's Wordle hint and answer #685: Friday, May 5

Whether you need all the Wordle (opens in new tab) help you can get or just need a helpful pointer after an unexpected moment of bad luck, you're sure to find all the advice you need right here. Learn how to make every guess count with our tips and guides, find some direction with our daily clue, and if you just need the May 5 (685) Wordle answer delivered on a plate, you'll find that here too.

This Wordle has got to be the first normal one I've encountered all week. I had no high mountains to climb or deep valleys to smooth out, just a gentle, even game where yellows turned into greens in a reasonable amount of time. Those greens were followed by more greens until I reached today's Wordle answer with a few goes to spare. Thank goodness.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, May 5

Any object or person that is either placed underneath another or physically exists beneath a defined location or item could be described using today's answer. You might need to write your name _____ a line, for example.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #685 Wordle answer?

I'm sure you almost had it. The answer to the May 5 (685) Wordle is BELOW.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 4: GUPPY

May 3: HORDE

May 2: SULKY

May 1: RANGE

April 30: PLAZA

April 29: CEDAR

April 28: CIRCA

April 27: LOGIC

April 26: METRO

April 25: JOKER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.