Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, February 10

Whether you're running out of rows, patience, or time, our fresh clue for the February 10 (966) Wordle is sure to give your guesses a helping hand without spoiling all the fun. Need something a little more direct? You've got it, just scroll or click your way straight to today's answer, and enjoy your latest win.

Now that was a fun game. I ended up revealing a helpful mix of yellow and green letters early on. And because they all turned up in strange and unexpected places, I had the pleasure of a quick Wordle win and I got to give my brain a bit of gentle exercise too. What a perfect start to the weekend.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, February 10

You'd call food cooked in some sort of heated fat or oil (deep or shallow) today's answer. Some common examples include eggs and chicken.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep going. The answer to the February 10 (966) Wordle is FRIED.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 9: STIFF

STIFF February 8: PLACE

PLACE February 7: AFTER

AFTER February 6: WHICH

WHICH February 5: REPEL

REPEL February 4: VERGE

VERGE February 3: MICRO

MICRO February 2: CLEFT

CLEFT February 1: ALIVE

ALIVE January 31: BULKY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.