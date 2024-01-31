Wordle today: Hint and answer #956 for Wednesday, January 31

Improve your daily Wordle game with our general tips, cut through the word-fog with a clue written especially for the January 31 (956) puzzle, or simply click straight through to today's answer if you need to. However you want to win Wordle, we can help.

Trying to make a complete word using the letters I could find wasn't doing me many favours today—not enough favours to win before I ran out of free rows, anyway. So I ended up throwing caution to the wind and taking a tactical guess, trying to eliminate (or ideally, reveal) as many common letters as possible instead. That risky move did the trick, and I found today's answer on my very next go.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, January 31

Items described in this way don't have to be heavy, but they're definitely larger—almost awkwardly so—than usual. A thick jumper, a large bag stuffed to the brim, and a well-built person could all be described in this way.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the January 31 (956) Wordle is BULKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 30: EXPEL

EXPEL January 29: LEGGY

LEGGY January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

ALOOF January 25: BLOCK

BLOCK January 24: RELIC

RELIC January 23: STILL

STILL January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.