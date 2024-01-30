Wordle today: Hint and answer #955 for Tuesday, January 30

Give your Wordle an instant boost with a handy hint for the January 30 (955) puzzle, helping you find the answer without dishing out today's winning word on a plate. Or, if you'd quite like today's winning word on a plate, just click your way to today's answer. However you want to win, we can help.

You'd think having a row with three green letters would mean I was well on my way to a victory, but today I felt just as confused and unsure about today's Wordle answer as I did when I started. Every guess after failed to do much to help, and I solved this one mostly because I'd run out of other letters to try. Still, a win's a win.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, January 30

Today's answer means to force something or someone out of a place, or even out of a person. This is more than just a polite removal, this is on the level of being exiled or deliberately driven out.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's find those greens. The answer to the January 30 (955) Wordle is EXPEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 29: LEGGY

LEGGY January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

ALOOF January 25: BLOCK

BLOCK January 24: RELIC

RELIC January 23: STILL

STILL January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

NORTH January 20: LARGE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.