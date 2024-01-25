Wordle today: Hint and answer #950 for Thursday, January 25

Whether you need a little or a lot of help with the January 25 (950) Wordle, you're sure to find just what you need below. Improve every guess with our tips, give your game a quick lift with today's clue, or get straight to the point with a peek at Thursday's answer—it's all here.

Oh that was tense. I didn't really get a good grasp on today's Wordle until I was halfway down the board, and even then I ended up staring at a half-formed answer that could've easily gone in more directions than I had guesses left to pin down. The good news is I did get there eventually. The bad news is this happened on the last row, just as I thought I was about to lose it all.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, January 25

There are a few different meanings to today's word. This could be a large slab or chunk of a solid material (such as marble or stone), or some sort of obstruction that prevents other people, cars, objects, moving around as normal. On social media, you'd do this to someone you didn't want to see or speak to.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's today's win—enjoy. The answer to the January 25 (950) Wordle is BLOCK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

January 24: RELIC

RELIC January 23: STILL

STILL January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

NORTH January 20: LARGE

LARGE January 19: THING

THING January 18: STOLE

STOLE January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.