Wordle today: Hint and answer #941 for Tuesday, January 16

Solve today's Wordle in a flash with our help. Whether you're looking for a quick click straight to January 16 (941)'s answer, a bit of a nudge from a fresh clue, or just some general advice on how to make the most of every guess, you'll find everything you need below.

I felt very much like I was tripping over my own guesses today, each row somehow finding new and increasingly frustrating ways to be wrong. I'd find three yellow letters, then on my next guess they'd fall in completely different spots but refuse to change colour. Then they'd finally turn green and the greys would refuse to budge. It took every row on the board to win today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, January 16

The answer today is often used to describe a hair colour. Not a deep brown, a gorgeous black, or a fiery red, but a pale, golden, tone.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the January 16 (941) Wordle is BLOND.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

THREW January 9: LINER

LINER January 8: FINAL

FINAL January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.