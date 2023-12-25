Wordle today: Hint and answer #919 for Monday, December 25

Win Wordle your way every single day with our help. There's a whole range of general tips and advice ready to go, as well as a handy clue for the December 25 (919) puzzle, and, as always, today's Wordle answer in easily accessible form just in case you need it.

Wait, that letter goes where? Are you sure, Wordle? And today of all days, when I've got my own body weight in potatoes to peel before the sun rises and a forgotten present to wrap (Happy Christmas if you're celebrating, by the way)? A messy win's still a win though, isn't it, even when I'm kicking myself for not seeing the pattern as soon as I should have done.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, December 25

The word you need to find today is one that can describe something that might bring up a particular thought or a specific response. The smell of a family member's cooking might _____ a fond childhood memory, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Have fun if you're celebrating today. The answer to the December 25 (919) Wordle is EVOKE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.