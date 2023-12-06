Wordle today: Hint and answer #900 for Wednesday, December 6

There are plenty of Wordle tips waiting for you below, covering everything from general daily play to a fresh clue for the December 6 (900) game. Need something a little more direct? You've got it. Keep on scrolling and you'll soon find yourself staring at today's Wordle answer.

Ah, today's puzzle was another quick one, thanks in part to a slip of the keyboard that accidentally revealed a letter I hadn't thought to try. That may not be the smartest way to win, but I'm happy to take a little bit of dumb luck in whatever form it happens to appear in. Hopefully tomorrow my fingers and mind will be back to their usual selves, and… actually, maybe I'll just hope for dumb luck again.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, December 6

The word you're looking for today is a straightforward way of saying "an adult human female". There are two different vowels hiding in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the December 6 (900) Wordle is WOMAN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 5: YOUNG

YOUNG December 4: WORST

WORST December 3: ADAPT

ADAPT December 2: GENRE

GENRE December 1: TAKEN

TAKEN November 30: RESIN

RESIN November 29: SUSHI

SUSHI November 28: SCOPE

SCOPE November 27: TAWNY

TAWNY November 26: SOLID

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.