Wordle today: Hint and answer #893 for Wednesday, November 29

Whatever help you need to win the November 29 (893) Wordle, you're sure to find it right here. There's a brand new hint written especially for the November 29 (893) puzzle if you'd like a helpful prod towards Wednesday's solution, as well as today's Wordle answer in full if you need it.

I struggled with this one. Finding letters? No problem. Arranging them in any semblance of a winning order? No chance. Luckily for me, by the time I reached the bottom of the board I didn't have anything left to try other than today's answer, so I still ended up with a win in the end—just.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 29

The answer today is a popular Japanese bite-sized rice based dish, often sold with delicious slabs of raw fish on top.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's today's win. The answer to the November 29 (893) Wordle is SUSHI.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 28: SCOPE

SCOPE November 27: TAWNY

TAWNY November 26: SOLID

SOLID November 25: GUIDE

GUIDE November 24: THROW

THROW November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.