Wordle today: Hint and answer #890 for Sunday, November 26

Make every Wordle a winner with our help. Whether you're looking for a fresh clue written especially for the November 26 (890) game, hoping to refresh your daily guesses using our general tips, or just really need someone to give you today's answer, you'll find everything you need right here.

I think this was my first Wordle win in three of the entire week, and somehow it felt effortless. A great opening guess confirmed a few key letters while permanently ruling out some others. The next one pushed me a little further in the right direction, and my third and final guess won the game. Perfect. Same again tomorrow, please.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, November 26

If something isn't a liquid or a gas, then it's probably today's answer. Today's answer is also the name of Metal Gear's most famous Snake.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the November 26 (890) Wordle is SOLID.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 25: GUIDE

GUIDE November 24: THROW

THROW November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.