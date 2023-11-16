Wordle today: Hint and answer #880 for Thursday, November 16

You're only a single click away from the answer to today's Wordle, and your latest win. Or if you prefer something a little less direct, keep on scrolling and you'll soon find our helpful tips and tricks, as well as a clue written especially for the November 16 (880) puzzle.

Today's Wordle didn't take too many goes to clear, but it did take an embarrassingly long amount of time to make sense of the jumble of yellow letters I found in my opening guesses. It's obvious now the answer's staring back at me, but for a good few minutes I just couldn't see this word (or any other) at all.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 16

If you believe with your whole heart in someone or something, that they will keep a promise or simply do as they've said, you _____ them.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Stuck? Not any more. The answer to the November 16 (880) Wordle is TRUST.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

GREEN November 12: MEANT

MEANT November 11: TODDY

TODDY November 10: LEASH

LEASH November 9: GLAZE

GLAZE November 8: NINJA

NINJA November 7: LIMIT

LIMIT November 6: TRADE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.