Wordle today: Hint and answer #870 for Monday, November 6

Scroll on down for all the Wordle help you could ever need. We've got general tips designed to improve every guess every day, as well as a clue to make today's game that little bit easier, and of course the answer to the November 6 (870) Wordle if you need to guarantee a win.

Wordle seemed determined to hand me the answer to today's game as quickly as possible. My first two guesses were filled with every key yellow and green letter I could've wished for, and that meant a win in three was not just inevitable, it was easy. As starts to the week go, it doesn't get much better than that.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, November 6

Any commercial exchange—art, silk, apples—or swap or willing barter for any goods or services might be referred to using today's answer. This term can also apply to skilled craftspeople too. A carpenter would be a _____sperson, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Start your week with a win. The answer to the November 6 (870) Wordle is TRADE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 5: FLARE

FLARE November 4: MANIA

MANIA November 3: ARDOR

ARDOR November 2: UNTIL

UNTIL November 1: NOISE

NOISE October 31: BLEAK

BLEAK October 30: GRAIL

GRAIL October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.