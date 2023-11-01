Wordle today: Hint and answer #865 for Wednesday, November 1

Check out our helpful Wordle tips below, or scroll on down for a link to our guide, if you'd like to learn how to polish up your daily guesses. Need a little more help? You've got it. There's a clue for today's Wordle on this very page, and the answer for the November 1 (865) puzzle is only a click away.

I was certain my next guess was going to be a winner three times today, although the first two of those turned out to be wrong in different ways. That was a fun game, though it felt like I was following a trail of letter-shaped breadcrumbs to the answer, even if it did end up longer than I would have liked it to be.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 1

Technically, today's answer can refer to any sort of sound, although this word is generally reserved for irritating, unpleasant, or overly loud ones. Imagine a dog that won't stop barking, or an inconsiderate neighbour blasting out music at 2am.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your next win. The answer to the November 1 (865) Wordle is NOISE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 31: BLEAK

BLEAK October 30: GRAIL

GRAIL October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

PIQUE October 25: RETRY

RETRY October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

TEMPO October 22: GIVEN

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.