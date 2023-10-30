Wordle today: Hint and answer #863 for Monday, October 30

Come for the opportunity to score an easy Wordle win, stay for the helpful tips. However you want to play today's puzzle, whether that's checking out today's Wordle hint or rushing straight for the October 30 (863) answer, I can help you out.

I had a fantastic time with today's Wordle. It wasn't an especially quick or clever game, but I did get to enjoy that lovely moment where it all magically falls into place, and suddenly there's no possible option, other than the one I already know is going to be correct. Hopefully I'll be able to say something similar tomorrow too.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, October 30

Indiana Jones and his dad ended up finding this holy item in a 1989 movie, while for the rest of us this word generally refers to something much sought after, but not necessarily in reach. Two of today's five letters are vowels, both different.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

One solved Wordle, coming up. The answer to the October 30 (863) Wordle is GRAIL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

PIQUE October 25: RETRY

RETRY October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

TEMPO October 22: GIVEN

GIVEN October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.