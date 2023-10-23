Wordle today: Hint and answer for #856 Monday, October 23

Give today's Wordle a boost with our help—just scroll on down this page and you'll find tips, tricks, and even a clue for today's game if you need a little push in the right direction. Still not finding those all-important greens? No problem. The answer to the October 23 (856) Wordle's only a click away.

One of today's letters took some serious work to slot into place. I found it early on, but guess after guess it stayed yellow—until I finally revealed a few more useful letters, and it all fell into place. Hopefully tomorrow's guesses will be better behaved, and I'll get another win in three (or maybe even two, if I'm lucky).

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, October 23

This word describes the speed or pace of something, often—but not exclusively—referring to music.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the October 23 (856) Wordle is TEMPO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 22: GIVEN

GIVEN October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

OCCUR October 19: SPLAT

SPLAT October 18: MERCY

MERCY October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

GRAPH October 15: LEAKY

LEAKY October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.