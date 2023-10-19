Wordle today: Hint and answer for #852 Thursday, October 19

The answer to today's Wordle is waiting below if you need it, ready to save one of those games where nothing seems to go to plan. Prefer to make your own luck? Then you'll want to take a look at the clue for the October 19 (852) puzzle, designed to point you in the right direction without completely giving the game away.

I do love seeing almost an entire row's worth of yellow letters flip over on my first go—whatever happens next, I know my Wordle's had pretty much the best start I could have hoped for. Of course with an opener like that today's game sorted itself out with little fuss, and that meant I enjoyed a quick and easy win.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, October 19

If you threw something wet or sticky at a hard surface, you'd probably use this word to describe the sound it made. Thinking of a popular paint-spraying Nintendo game might help.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #852 Wordle answer?

Welcome to your latest win. The answer to the October 19 (852) Wordle is SPLAT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 18: MERCY

MERCY October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

GRAPH October 15: LEAKY

LEAKY October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

KNELT October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.