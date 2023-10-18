Wordle today: Hint and answer #851 for Wednesday, October 18

Don't worry if today's Wordle has you stumped: there's a helpful clue for the October 18 (851) game just below, as well as various tips and tricks that'll make every Wordle just that little bit easier. Need something stronger? You've got it. Today's Wordle answer is never more than a quick click away.

I really thought I had today's puzzle solved in two guesses, that I was on the cusp of a spectacular turnaround after a real nothing of an opener. I, um, I was very wrong about that—but at least I was wrong in a useful way. A win in four may not be anything to brag about, but after that stumble I'll take whatever I can get.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 18

A brave knight showing compassion towards their mortal enemy after bloody combat could be said to have shown _____. So could anyone showing kindness or forgiveness towards someone who has previously wronged them. Only one of today's letters is a vowel.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #851 Wordle answer?

Here, you might need this. The answer to the October 18 (851) Wordle is MERCY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

GRAPH October 15: LEAKY

LEAKY October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

KNELT October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.