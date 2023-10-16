Wordle today: Hint and answer for #849 Monday, October 16

All the help you need to blaze a trail of glory through the October 16 (849) Wordle is on this very page. You'll find an easily digested selection of general advice and tips if you'd like to brush up your daily game, a helpful clue if you just need a little guidance, and of course today's answer in full if you're in danger of losing your hard-won win streak.

I really had to fight right to the very end to uncover the answer to today's Wordle. Each new guess gave me something useful, but never quite enough to make me feel confident in the direction I was fumbling in. I'd be very grateful if tomorrow's Wordle is a little less "exciting", because I don't think my heart could take another game as close as that one.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, October 16

The word you're looking for today is another name for a mathematical chart, especially the sort used to show how several different values relate to one another. This data can be represented by lines, points, bars, or in several other ways. There's only one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #849 Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the October 16 (849) Wordle is GRAPH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 15: LEAKY

LEAKY October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

KNELT October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.