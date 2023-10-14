Wordle today: Hint and answer for #847 Saturday, October 14

Use our helpful tips and tricks to get your Wordle weekend off to the best possible start. There's a clue for the October 14 (847) game just below if you're running low on rows and need a hand, as well as the answer for today's Wordle laid out and ready to go if you need to save your win streak.

Four yellow letters would normally feel extremely helpful, but today they simply refused to turn green no matter where I put them. It turned out to be a good thing in the end, the answer revealed simply by slotting each letter into the one place left I hadn't tried.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, October 14

There are a few different meanings behind today's word. An actor might have one of these to help them find work and negotiate contracts. A government might have a group of these to do all the secret James Bond-y spy business for them. There are two vowels in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #847 Wordle answer?

Here's that win you were looking for. The answer to the October 14 (847) Wordle is AGENT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

KNELT October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

BUNCH October 4: SPURT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.