Today's Wordle answer and hint for Saturday, October 29

Whatever sort of help you want for your daily Wordle you'll find it right here. I can offer you a handy clue for today's puzzle, a wide range of tips and guides, and if you'd like to read the answer to the October 29 (497) challenge as quickly as possible you'll find that just a short scroll or click away.

I had a little gap between a few greens today and none of the letters I had left seemed to fit. You'd think it'd be easy under those circumstances, but in truth having such a rigid gap only made finding the right letter more difficult.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, October 29

Today's answer is serious business: this term is used to describe any publicly made false statement designed to damage another person's reputation and is usually brought out when the other party wishes to take legal action. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 497 answer?

Need a hand? No problem. The answer to the October 29 (497) Wordle is LIBEL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 28: SNEAK

SNEAK October 27: CARRY

CARRY October 26: FLOUT

FLOUT October 25: FOGGY

FOGGY October 24: FAULT

FAULT October 23: MUMMY

MUMMY October 22: SPIEL

SPIEL October 21: GROVE

GROVE October 20: DENIM

DENIM October 19: QUIRK

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.