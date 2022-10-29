Today's Wordle answer and hint for Saturday, October 29

Whatever sort of help you want for your daily Wordle you'll find it right here. I can offer you a handy clue for today's puzzle, a wide range of tips and guides, and if you'd like to read the answer to the October 29 (497) challenge as quickly as possible you'll find that just a short scroll or click away.
I had a little gap between a few greens today and none of the letters I had left seemed to fit. You'd think it'd be easy under those circumstances, but in truth having such a rigid gap only made finding the right letter more difficult.
Wordle hint
A Wordle hint for Saturday, October 29
Today's answer is serious business: this term is used to describe any publicly made false statement designed to damage another person's reputation and is usually brought out when the other party wishes to take legal action. There are two vowels to find today.
Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day
If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:
- A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
- A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
- The solution may contain repeat letters.
There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.
Today's Wordle answer
What is the Wordle 497 answer?
Need a hand? No problem. The answer to the October 29 (497) Wordle is LIBEL.
Previous answers
Wordle archive: Which words have been used
The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.
Here are some recent Wordle solutions:
- October 28: SNEAK
- October 27: CARRY
- October 26: FLOUT
- October 25: FOGGY
- October 24: FAULT
- October 23: MUMMY
- October 22: SPIEL
- October 21: GROVE
- October 20: DENIM
- October 19: QUIRK
Learn more about Wordle
Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.
You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.
You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.
After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).
If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.
Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.