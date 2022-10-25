Wordle today: 493 answer and hint for Tuesday, October 25

Audio player loading…

Welcome to PC Gamer's daily Wordle section. Here you'll find all the tips and hints you need to make today's puzzle fly by with ease, as well as the answer to the October 25 (493) challenge if you need it.

I ended up with just one green and absolutely nothing else by the end of my second go—the sort of situation where this could have gone either way. Luckily all of those worrying greys in my openers had ruled out just about anything other than the answer, so my third go neatly finished today's Wordle.

Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, October 25

You'd use this word if you wanted to describe clouded, confused thinking—the sort of mindset where everything seems to be in a haze. This is also the term for any environment where there's fog present. There's a repeat consonant to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 493 answer?

I won't keep you away from your win any longer. The answer to the October 25 (493) Wordle is FOGGY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 24: FAULT

FAULT October 23: MUMMY

MUMMY October 22: SPIEL

SPIEL October 21: GROVE

GROVE October 20: DENIM

DENIM October 19: QUIRK

QUIRK October 18: EXIST

EXIST October 17: STEIN

STEIN October 16: SPADE

SPADE October 15: CATCH

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.