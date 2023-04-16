Wordle hint and answer #666: Sunday, April 16

Keep your win streak going: you'll find the answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab) waiting for you just below. You'll also find helpful tips and guides to improve every guess you make and even a fresh clue for the April 16 (666) game on this page too. Whatever Wordle help you need, you'll find it here.

I was more than a little worried by the time I was halfway down the board, staring at the same green and the same yellow I'd uncovered at the start. I ploughed on, though, and… nothing really improved—not until the last guess, anyway. Although I wouldn't say I solved today's Wordle, more that I rearranged the only letters I had left into the only word I could think of.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, April 16

Lingering for a while in one particular place, living in one area, just remaining in a certain state of mind or mulling over one memory could all be described using the answer to today's Wordle. You'll need to use the past tense version of this word to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #666 Wordle answer?

Sometimes those greens don't show up fast enough. The answer to the April 16 (666) Wordle is DWELT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

LEDGE April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

LEAFY April 5: SMASH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.