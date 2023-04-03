Wordle hint and answer #653: Monday, April 3

If you're struggling with today's Wordle (opens in new tab), our helpful clue for the April 3 (653) puzzle might be just the thing you need to point you in the right direction. We've also got a range of tips, guides, and our archive just a quick click away. And as always, the answer for today's Wordle is waiting just below.

I don't think the green and yellow letters in my openers could have been more helpful if I had picked them myself. It's always a bit of a shame to finish the daily puzzle so quickly, but I can't complain about adding a +1 to the upper part of my stat sheet, thanks to today's Wordle.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, April 3

This term is used to describe in general terms the plant life found in a particular area or from a particular time. Today's answer is often paired with the word "fauna". There are two different vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #653 Wordle answer?

Struggling a bit? Let's sort that out. The answer to the April 3 (653) Wordle is FLORA.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 2: STOCK

April 1: MARCH

March 31: EVERY

March 30: BREAD

March 29: BESET

March 28: HURRY

March 27: GUANO

March 26: UNTIE

March 25: VOTER

March 24: GROUT

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.