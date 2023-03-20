Wordle hint and answer #639: Monday, March 20

Sail through today's Wordle (opens in new tab) with ease: just click or scroll straight to the March 20 (639) answer. Or if you'd like to spend some time with everyone's favourite puzzle game, take a look at our helpful tips and guides, or check today's hint if you get a little stuck.

I'd like to thank one particular letter for turning up green extremely early on, making today's Wordle a real walk in the park. Some days those reveals cause more trouble than they do help, but this time around, I had everything I needed to win at my fingertips nice and early on.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, March 20

Today's answer is a close-fitting item designed to cover the hands. Depending on the material and the design, it may provide protection, comfort, or a fashionable look. Fingerless alternatives are also available.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #639 Wordle answer?

Let's keep winning. The answer to the March 20 (639) Wordle is GLOVE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 19: CREDO

CREDO March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

MEALY March 16: CIDER

CIDER March 15: SWEEP

SWEEP March 14: SURLY

SURLY March 13: BLAME

BLAME March 12: BIRTH

BIRTH March 11: EMAIL

EMAIL March 10: REVEL

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.