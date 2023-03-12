Wordle hint and answer #631: Sunday, March 12

Audio player loading…

You'll find all the hints, tips, and help you need to make every Wordle (opens in new tab) day a breeze on this very page. Spend some time improving your general game with our guides and advice, take a look at a helpful clue for today's Wordle, or simply save your win streak with the answer to the March 12 (631) puzzle.

I've definitely felt worse about fumbling the last guess: getting today's yellows to make any sense at all was something of a minor miracle in itself. I may not have found the answer in time, but at least I was close enough to almost touch it.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, March 12

This word's most often used to describe a baby emerging from the body of its parent, but it can also refer to the beginning of any new idea, movement, or situation. There's only one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, you won't find any double letters in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the Wordle #631 answer?

Finish the weekend with a win. The answer to the March 12 (631) Wordle is BIRTH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 11: EXTOL

EXTOL March 10: REVEL

REVEL March 9: WHERE

WHERE March 8: REGAL

REGAL March 7: HORSE

HORSE March 6: PINKY

PINKY March 5: TOXIC

TOXIC March 4: TREND

TREND March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.