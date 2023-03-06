Wordle hint and answer #625: Monday, March 6

Audio player loading…

Make every guess more productive with our Wordle (opens in new tab) hints and tips, guarantee yourself a win by scrolling straight down to today's Wordle answer, or just give yourself a little help with a fresh clue for the March 6 (625) Wordle. However you want to play, this page is here to help.

That was a pleasant turnaround. Today I went from three yellows at one end of my guess to the same three yellows elsewhere, and then a happy line of greens in perfect order. That was something of a lucky guess, too: not because of Wordle, but because of me. I almost passed on today's answer, sure it couldn't possibly be that word.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, March 6

Another name for the smallest of the five fingers on a human hand, or a word sometimes used to describe something with a light-red hue. There's just one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #625 answer?

You're only a sentence away from winning. The answer to the March 6 (625) Wordle is PINKY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 5: TOXIC

TOXIC March 4: TREND

TREND March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

ABOVE March 1: MOOSE

MOOSE February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

WORSE February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.