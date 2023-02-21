Wordle hint and answer #612: Tuesday, February 21

Audio player loading…

Keep your impressive Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak going with our daily clue, confidently start a new one with the help of our hints and tips, or simply scroll down to the answer to the February 21 (612) Wordle and secure today's victory in record time. With our Wordle help, you can win your way.

My opener didn't exactly set the world alight—grey was definitely the main colour there—but at least the follow up produced some good, solid, guess-producing results, enough for a little glance over the available letter and one brave (and admittedly a little lucky) stab in the dark to reveal a full row of greens.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, February 21

Something described as today's answer will have a reddish sort of colour to it: the sky at dawn or dusk might be this colour or the face of someone whose cheeks are glowing after exercise or hard work.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #612 answer?

Let's find those greens. The answer to the February 21 (612) Wordle is RUDDY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.