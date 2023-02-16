Wordle hint and answer #607: Thursday, February 16

Audio player loading…

Improve your daily Wordle (opens in new tab) game with our guides, archives, and helpful tips, or find focus with today's clue. Prefer something a little more straightforward? No problem. The answer to the February 16 (607) Wordle is only a short scroll away.

Turning a few early yellows into greens sometimes leaves me a bit stumped when everything else is grey—now what? Luckily for me, I'd stumbled upon the right sort of greens in the right places this time, and they left me with little guessing room for anything other than today's answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, February 16

A conjurer, sorcerer, or fairy godmother would probably use this power to perform special tricks. Today's answer is almost always the "M" in "MP" when the term appears in any sort of fantasy role-playing game.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 607 answer?

Save your win streak. The answer to the February 16 (607) Wordle is MAGIC.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.