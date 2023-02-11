Wordle hint and answer #602: Saturday, February 11

Audio player loading…

I squeaked over the finish line today, mostly because the few yellows I found early on didn't start falling into place until the halfway point. Luckily for me, by the time my final go came around, there was only one possible word left to build out of the remains of today's guesses, although I still breathed a sigh of relief when the letters finally turned green.

I squeaked over the finish line today, mostly because the few yellows I found early on didn't start falling into place until the halfway point. Luckily for me, by the time my final go came around, there was only one possible word left to build out of the remains of today's guesses, although I still breathed a sigh of relief when the letters finally turned green.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, February 11

If you were to remove the errors—the bugs—from a computer program you would…? There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 602 answer?

You're just about to win today's Wordle. The answer to the February 11 (602) Wordle is DEBUG.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.